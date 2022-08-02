Ryan MacHugh wins Irish Tarmac Junior Championship crown

Ryan MacHugh and Declan Boyle after the Donegal International Rally in June.
Frosses man Ryan McHugh secured the Irish Tarmac Junior Championship title on Sunday.
McHugh defied the odds at the Cork 20 International Rally to land the crown with one round of the Championship still remaining.
Fuel distributor issues in the Civic saw McHugh and his Glenties co-driver Declan Boyle fall to the back of the field.
However, they plugged away and got to the finish to score the crucial points.
MacHugh now has an unassailable lead over Jason Farrell at the head of the leaderboard.
It has been a fine campaign for MacHugh, who won the Junior category at the Donegal International Rally in June.
MacHugh was also the Junior winner at the Circuit of Ireland Rally.
