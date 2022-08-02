Search

02 Aug 2022

Ryan MacHugh wins Irish Tarmac Junior Championship crown

The Frosses man clinched the title at the Cork 20 International Rally at the weekend

Ryan MacHugh wins Irish Tarmac Junior Championship crown

Ryan MacHugh and Declan Boyle after the Donegal International Rally in June.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Aug 2022 1:21 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Frosses man Ryan McHugh secured the Irish Tarmac Junior Championship title on Sunday.

McHugh defied the odds at the Cork 20 International Rally to land the crown with one round of the Championship still remaining.

Fuel distributor issues in the Civic saw McHugh and his Glenties co-driver Declan Boyle fall to the back of the field.

However, they plugged away and got to the finish to score the crucial points.

MacHugh now has an unassailable lead over Jason Farrell at the head of the leaderboard.

Lucy McGlynn takes to world stage

The Tir Chonaill AC athlete will compete at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Colombia

It has been a fine campaign for MacHugh, who won the Junior category at the Donegal International Rally in June.

MacHugh was also the Junior winner at the Circuit of Ireland Rally.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media