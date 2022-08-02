Lucy McGlynn takes to world stage

Lucy McGlynn with her coach Eamon Harvey and Finn Valley AC's Neil Martin, who is the Irish Team Leader in Colombia.
Lucy McGlynn toes the line at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships this week in Colombia.
The Tir Chonaill AC teenager will be in action in the 400m hurdles and the 100m hurdles at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali.
The 17-year-old Ballyshannon woman is first up in the 400m hurdles heats, which take place on Tuesday at 7.25pm Irish time.
McGlynn won gold in both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the Irish Life Health National Junior and Under-23 Track and Field Championships.
She won the 100m hurdles in a Donegal record of 14.02 seconds and followed up by winning the 400m hurdles in 61.22 seconds.
“The aim is for a new PB,” McGlynn, the 400m hurdles bronze medalist at the National Senior Championships, said.
“I would love to break 60 seconds for the 400m hurdles and break 14 seconds in the 100m hurdles.
“This will be a different country, a different environment, different people; it’ll be as much a mental test as well as a physical test.
“It’s my first big Championships. I can’t wait to give it a go.”
