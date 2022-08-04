Search

04 Aug 2022

Emma Gribben on Ireland team for Europe Cup qualifier

The Letterkenny teenager is on the Ireland squad for this weekend's FIBA 3x3 U17 Europe Cup qualifier in Hungary

Emma Gribben with her brother Killian.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny woman Emma Gribben is part of the Ireland team for this weekend’s FIBA 3x3 U17 Europe Cup qualifier.

Ireland face games against Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary in Szolnok, Hungary.

Letterkenny Blaze and LYIT Donegal forward Gribben is on the Ireland side.

Bree Shelley from Killester, Mya Pardy of Liffey Celtics and Alannah O’Connell, who plays for Griffith College, Templeogue, are also on the panel.

Maria Kealy features for Ireland U18 European Championships

The Letterkenny woman is the Ireland vice captain this week in Bulgaria at the FIBA Under-18 Women's European Championships

A selection process took place under the watch of Erin Bracken, who'll be coaching in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League with Killester in the upcoming season.

Gribben, a student at Loreto Secondary School, was in the Ireland under-16 squad for last year’s European Challengers in Slovakia.

