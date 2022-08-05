Sixth-place finish for Eilish Flanagan at Commonwealth Games

Eilish Flanagan finished sixth in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Sportsfile
Eilish Flanagan finished sixth in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final at the Commonwealth Games.
The Finn Valley AC runner clocked a season’s best time of 9:57.18 at Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr, Birmingham
Flanagan nursed an injury through the last few months and will be content with her placing.
Jackline Chepkoech from Kenya won in a Commonwealth Games record of 9:15.68 ahead of England’s Elizabeth Bird and Perth Chemutai from Uganda.
At last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Flanagan recorded an impressive personal best time of 9:34.86 - taking six seconds off her previous fastest - to place 12th in her heat.
At the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin in December, Flanagan finished a fine 15th with the Irish team just beaten to bronze medals.
Her twin sister, Roisin, is in action in Sunday evening’s 5,000m final.
