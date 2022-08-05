Rachael Darragh books quarter-final slot at Commonwealth Games

Rachael Darragh is safely through to the quarter-finals.
Rachael Darragh is into the quarter-finals of the women’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Raphoe badminton ace defeated Deidre Jordaan from South Africa in her round of 16 clash on Friday evening.
Darragh, the eighth seed, advanced after a dominant 21-13 21-5 win.
The 24-year-old began her tournament with a 21-10 21-8 over Mauritius’ Kobita Dookhee.
