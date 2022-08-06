Knockalla Hillclimb to remember the late Danny Gormley

The 2022 Knockalla Hillclimb will remember the late Danny Gormley, the event’s former Clerk of the Course.

The Knockalla Hillclimb returns to the calendar next month for its first staging since 2019.

The Donegal Motor Club has confirmed that the event will take place on the weekend of September 3-4 and has been named in honour of Mr Gormley, who passed away in May, 2021.

A long-standing member of both the Donegal Motor Club and Maiden City Motor Club, Danny’s meticulous planning shone through in the events in which he was involved. A former Clerk of the Course of the Donegal International Rally and Knockalla Hillclimb, Danny - who was from Bishop Street in Derry - will now have his name attached to the Knockalla Hillclimb.

“He was a great mentor within the Club. His loss is keenly felt and the Motor Club have named the event in his honour,” Knockalla Hillclimb Clerk of the Course Michael Kelly said.

“Everyone whether competing, marshalling or organising on the weekend will be thinking of him as it will be the first Hill Climb without him for over 30 years. The event stands where it is today thanks to him. We will be racing to the clouds in his memory.”

The Knockalla Hillclimb, the first closed-road event staged by the Donegal Motor Club, is getting its 50th running this year and is sponsored by Kelly’s Toyota, CBM Signs and and DMG Motors.

The spectacular setting, overlooking Ballymastocker Bay, is one of the most celebrated places in motorsport folklore, providing an unrivalled natural amphitheatre for fans and competitors.

Kelly said: “The 50th anniversary Hill Climb on Knockalla Mountain is going to be a wonderful celebration of Ireland’s best Hill Climb. It will run on both Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September, and each day will be a separate counting round of the Alekto Irish National Hillclimb Championship, competing for the Frank Keane Trophy.”

Regulations for the 50th Anniversary Hill Climb will be available online from 8am on Monday 8th August 2022 via https://www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/login.

Entries are limited on each day to 85 and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Organisers expect demand to be ‘as high as the clouds.’