Rachael Darragh exits Commonwealth Games after battling display with world number 13

Badminton player Rachael Darragh. Photo: Sportsfile
Rachael Darragh’s Commonwealth Games was ended on Saturday afternoon at the quarter-final phase.
The Raphoe badminton ace was beaten by second seed and world number 13 Michelle Li in Saturday’s quarter-final.
While Li took the win 21-14 21-14, Darragh can be happy with a determined display against the 2014 Commonwealth gold medalist.
The Donegal woman finished joint fifth in the overall women’s singles standings.
Darragh defeated Deidre Jordaan from South Africa in her round of 16 clash on Friday evening.
Darragh, the eighth seed, advanced after a dominant 21-13 21-5 win.
The 24-year-old began her tournament with a 21-10 21-8 over Mauritius’ Kobita Dookhee at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.
Darragh competed at the 2019 European Games in Minsk and last year was the women’s singles silver medalist at the Lithuanian International, where she lost out to Malvika Bansod from India in the final.
In 2018 on Australia’s Gold Coast, Darragh reached the last 32 in the Commonwealth Games.
