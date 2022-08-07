Search

Jack Harkin advances to National Youth Championship semi-final

The Letterkenny man, who boxes with the Oakleaf ABC in Derry, is through to the 51kgs semi-finals.

Jack Harkin is through to the semi-finals of the National Youth Championships.

Chris McNulty

07 Aug 2022 12:43 PM

Letterkenny boxer Jack Harkin is through to the semi-finals of the 2022 National Youth Championships.

Boxing out of the Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry, Harkin has booked his place in the 51kgs semi-finals.

On Friday night Harkin claimed an excellent win over Olympic BC’s Carson Hanlon.

Harkin took the unanimous decision to advance to the last four.

Last month, Harkin won gold at the William Wallace Box Cup in Scotland. Wins over James Jones (Jonesys) and Steven Colber (North Glasgow) earned the win in the 54kgs category.

Harkin will take to the canvas at the National Stadium in Dublin next weekend for his semi-final.

Raphoe Boxing Club’s Tiernan Conwell faces into a quarter-final next weekend. Conwell received a bye from his preliminary round bout and will now take on Cole Byrne from Rathnew in a 67kgs quarter-final.

