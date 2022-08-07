Maria Kealy helps Ireland to tenth spot at U18 European Championships

Maria Kealy. Photo: Sportsfile
Letterkenny woman Maria Kealy helped Ireland to a tenth-place finish at the FIBA Under-18 Women's European Championships.
Kealy was vice captain of the Ireland squad which competed in Division B in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Ireland lost out to Luxembourg 70-66 on Sunday morning in a ninth-tenth place play-off at the Universiade Hall with Kealy scoring eight points.
Kealy contributed eight points in a 75-50 win over Norway on Friday before adding nine in Saturday’s 68-58 success against Iceland.
Point guard Kealy, who plays for Donegal NL and Letterkenny Blaze, took part in a recent training camp held at the ATU Donegal campus in Letterkenny.
Kealy scored 56 points during a good week in the green.
Kealy featured at last year’s FIBA Under-18 Women’s European Challengers and was back in the Irish squad for the trip to Bulgaria.
In last weekend’s group D opener, Ireland, who are coached by Paul Kelleher, defeated Denmark 64-54.
Lucy Coogan top-scored with 21 points while Kealy contributed 10 points, including two three-pointers.
On Sunday, Ireland were beaten 67-47 by Serbia, with Kealy helping herself to nine points.
In an agonising 66-64 loss to Austria on Tuesday, Kealy weighed in with four points and added another eight in a 64-59 win over Romania.
