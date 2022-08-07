Search

07 Aug 2022

Jack Parke, Lee McColgan play for Ireland in amateur international

The Donegal duo started in Saturday's win over Wales at Turners Cross

Jack Parke, Lee McColgan play for Ireland in amateur international

The Republic of Ireland team, including Jack Parke (18) and Lee McColgan (3). Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

07 Aug 2022 1:56 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jack Parke and Lee McColgan started for the Republic of Ireland in an Amateur International Friendly win over Wales on Saturday.

Bonagee United’s Park and Cockhill Celtic player McColgan were both given starts by Gerry Davis, the Ireland manager.

Goals by Rockmount pair Eoin Murphy and Luke Casey gave Ireland a 2-1 win.

Parke played the opening 63 minutes while McColgan played 70 minutes of the game, which was played at Turners Cross.

Jack Harkin advances to National Youth Championship semi-final

The Letterkenny man, who boxes with the Oakleaf ABC in Derry, is through to the 51kgs semi-finals.

Parke had been on standby for the game and was given a starting berth having impressed at training.

The Glenmaquin man signed for Bonagee from Derry City and played a big role as Jason Gibson’s side won a cup treble last season.

McColgan, a key figure for Cockhill as they won the Ulster Senior League last season, previously played for the side in a 1-0 win over the Ireland under-20s at Whitehall in March.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media