Search

08 Aug 2022

‘Crab Crawl’ to support Anna Hennessy’s World Championship bid

Letterkenny swimmer Anna Hennessy will compete in the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championships in October - and a fundraising swim will take place this Wednesday evening at Portnablagh

‘Crab Crawl’ to support Anna Hennessy’s World Championship bid

Letterkenny swimmer Anna Hennessy.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 Aug 2022 12:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny swimmer Anna Hennessy is gearing up for the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championships - and a this week’s Portnablagh Crab Crawl will act as a fundraiser for her big trip.

Anna will take part in the Championships in Albufeira, Portugal in October.

The Gartan Open Water Swimmers host a Crab Crawl each Wednesday to raise funds for various causes.

Anna’s father, Kevin, swims with the group and has thanked those involved in organising this week’s fundraiser, including Mark McCollum and Mark Loughridge and those such as Karen Crawford and Keith McClean who are deeply involved.

Competing in Belfast at the Northern Ireland Disability Games recently, Anna qualified in the 50m, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke events.

Michael Harris scores in another shoot-out win for Colorado Rapids 2

Convoy man Michael Harris netted as Colorado Rapids 2 defeated Minnesota United FC 2 in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference.

In 2018, Anna took part in the European Down Syndrome Open and the following year at the European Open Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Italy, Anna recorded PBs in the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle.

All swimmers for the World Championships are self-funded so the Gartan Open Water Swimmers are encouraging a big turn out this week.

“It is a 1km swim challenge and it takes place at Portnablagh every Wednesday evening,” Kevin told Donegal Live.

“This happens every Wednesday during the summer. Last year, money was raised for a defibrillator which has been put up near the pier. They have raised money for the RNLI, Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club and countless other causes.

“This just gathers legs after I mentioned about Anna going to the Worlds on Saturday when we were swimming. It is an unbelievable gesture.”

Anna swims with Swilly Seals and the Hennessy’s are indebted to the club coaches and the staff of the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny for their assistance.

Anna began her swimming at the Clanree and, after showing serious improvements, was soon in the Irish team. She travels regularly to Dublin, where she works with the other Irish swimmers under the tutelage of Niall Murphy. 

In 2018, Anna won a Donegal Sports Star of the Year award, collecting the Special Athlete gong.

On Wednesday night, registration is from 6.30pm at the slipway at Portnablagh with the swim starting at 7pm. There are prizes for the three people who get closest to their predicted time plus the fastest swimmer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media