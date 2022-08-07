Michael Harris scores in another shoot-out win for Colorado Rapids 2

Michael Harris.
Michael Harris netted another shoot-out penalty as Colorado Rapids 2 overcame Minnesota United FC 2 in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference.
After a 3-3 draw at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Rapids took the win.
Goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez saved one of the penalties and his team-mates were flawless from 12 yards.
Ralph Priso, Anthony Markanich, Robinson Aguirre, Dantouma Toure and Harris all scored from the spot.
Convoy man Harris came on in added time at the end of regulation time.
Toure, Darren Yapi and Yosuke Hanya netted for the Rapids with Tommy Williamson scoring a hat-trick for the visitors
Harris signed for the Rapids in May from Derry City and recently netted in a shoot-out win over Whitecaps.
Colorado Rapids 2 are now sixth in their Conference.
