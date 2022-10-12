Richard Kerr looks to finish season on a high

Richard Kerr in action
Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr aims to finish his fantastic season on a high this weekend at the final round of the British Superbike Championships at Brands Hatch in Kent.
Kerr, who competes in the ultra competitive Superstock 1000 class, is having his best season to date in England collecting two wins along the way, at Knockhill and at Donington Park in the last round.
The Donegal rider also took victory in the prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy race at Bishopscourt in a rare home appearance earlier in the year.
He and his team will be back on home soil for the Sunflower Trophy races October 22 at Bishopcourt.
Kerr has shown great consistency this year and is the only rider in the Superstock class to finish all races in the points.
Only 3 other riders in the entire BSB series have done the same so far in 2022: Seth Crump in the Junior Superstock, Kieran Kent in the Junior Supersport and Lucas Brown in the Honda Talent Cup.
Kerr currently lies in fifth position in the championship and is just two points behind championship leader, Australian Braydon Elliott.
All races this weekend are live on Eurosport with Kerr racing at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Denis O'Donnell of the Donegal Association of Celtic Supporters Clubs and (inset) Martin McGill. (North West Newspix)
The coffins of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan (insets) are taken into St Michael's Church in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.