Richard Kerr looks to finish season on a high

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr aims to finish his fantastic season on a high this weekend at the final round of the British Superbike Championships at Brands Hatch in Kent.

Kerr, who competes in the ultra competitive Superstock 1000 class, is having his best season to date in England collecting two wins along the way, at Knockhill and at Donington Park in the last round.

The Donegal rider also took victory in the prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy race at Bishopscourt in a rare home appearance earlier in the year.

He and his team will be back on home soil for the Sunflower Trophy races October 22 at Bishopcourt.

Kerr has shown great consistency this year and is the only rider in the Superstock class to finish all races in the points.

Only 3 other riders in the entire BSB series have done the same so far in 2022: Seth Crump in the Junior Superstock, Kieran Kent in the Junior Supersport and Lucas Brown in the Honda Talent Cup.

Kerr currently lies in fifth position in the championship and is just two points behind championship leader, Australian Braydon Elliott.

All races this weekend are live on Eurosport with Kerr racing at 2.30pm on Sunday.