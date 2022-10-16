Dylan Browne-McMonagle and Luke McAteer celebrate wins

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Donegal jockeys Dylan Browne-McMonagle and Luke McAteer were celebrating wins in recent days
Browne-McMonagle was in the winners’ enclosure on Thursday and Friday with McAteer aboard a Saturday winner
Browne-McMonagle, the 2021 champion apprentice jockey, won the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden at The Curragh on Thursday on American Sonja.
The Letterkenny man was well over three lengths clear of his nearest rival, McCauley’s Tavern on the Joseph O’Brien-prepared mount.
On Friday, Browne-McMonagle took 6/1 chance Mickey The Steel to a win in the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Maiden for Joseph Murray.
The Donegal rider had a length to spare on Greek Flower (7/1).
McAteer took the Nursery Handicap on Aurifodina at Leopardstown on Saturday.
The Jim Bolger-trained 7/2 chance won by almost two lengths from the 2/1 favourite Tiymara.
