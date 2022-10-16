Raphoe dedicate Irish Hockey Trophy win to late Tommy McKean

Raphoe overcame University College Cork 2-1 in the Irish Hockey Trophy on Saturday on an emotional weekend for the club.

The club learned of the death of valued clubman Tommy McKean and honoured his memory with a gutsy win.

After conceding an early goal, Matthew Lecky had Raphoe level soon after and it was 1-1 at the close of the first quarter.

Raphoe had most of the possession in the second quarter and the pressure showed as the Donegal; took the lead, Lecky again on target, finishing off a fine penalty corner routine.

In the third quarter, Raphoe goalkeeper David Moore made a superb double save and they held on with all their might in the fourth.

Tommy was known as ‘Tommy Pads’ and was known as a top goalkeeper in his playing days. His career spanned over 45 years and he played for all the teams from the firsts to the sixths.

Late of Rateen in St Johnston, his death is mounted by daughters Susan, Catherine and Sophie, his sister sister Joan and her husband Norman Watt, his sister Mary and her husband Ian McArthur and his ssister Anne and husband Ian Kennedy.

Raphoe Hockey Club remembered him as ‘a fantastic committee member who attended everything that the club organised’.

“If you asked Tommy to sell 20 tickets. Tommy sold 50,” they said. “If every club had a Tommy you would have very little problems.

“Tommy touched so many hearts here at Raphoe Hockey Club especially the younger players who would be taking the step up from junior to senior teams,

“He took so many under his wing and always made sure they were enjoying playing hockey.”

His funeral takes place at Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Monday.