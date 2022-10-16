Sean McGinley impresses to win junior race at Autumn Cross Country

Sean McGinley was an impressive winner of the junior men’s race at the the Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.

The Finn Valley AC man finished in 18 minutes and 19 seconds to claim the win at the the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, the venue used for the 2021 European Cross Country Championships.

A big kick on the last lap saw McGinley edge Niall Murphy of Ennis and Kilkenny City Harriers’ Cathal O’Reilly.

McGinley’s mind will now turn to a tilt at the national junior cross country title. This year’s nationals take place in Donegal with Cranford AC to host in Downings on November 20.

McGinley’s aggressive front running in the early stages proved key.

His Finn Valley AC colleague Oisin Toye finished in 22nd in a time of 20:00.

The event was also used as a selection race for the Irish Masters for a forthcoming international to be held in Dublin.

Letterkenny AC’s Natasha Adams was second in the masters women’s race, finishing in 21:53.

Nakita Burke, also of LAC, was ninth in the senior race and the first O35 competitor, guaranteeing herself a selection, like Adams.

Helen McCready of Rosses AC was 22nd (23:24) and Catriona Devine finished 27th (23:58).

Caoimhe McElhinney of Finn Valley AC leads home her team.

Finn Valley AC’s Noreen Bonner was fifth O65 and will gain selection for the international after clocking 21:45.

In the master men’s race, Jon Jo Doherty of Finn Valley AC was the lead Donegal runner, finishing 10th in 24:50.

His club-mate Dermot McElchar was 14th in 25:25 with Tir Chonaill AC’s Martin Cunningham completing the course in 25:34 for 16th.

Letterkenny AC’s Ciaran McGonagle finished 19th in 25:40 and Inishowen AC’s Pauric McKinney was 23rd in 26:23.

The other Donegal finishers were: John McElhill (Finn Valley, 26:42, 41st); Raymond Birch (Letterkenny, 26:44, 42nd); Liam Braldey (Inishowen, 27:55, 68th); Barry Mackey (Letterkenny, 30:55, 99th); Michael Penrose (Finn Valley, 32:04, 105th) and Garbhan Boyce (Finn Valley, 34:14, 109th).

In the O65 category, Martin Kerr can expect a call-up for he Irish squad after finishing 11th in 26:24 with Brian McBride of Letterkenny 15th in 28:42.

In the senior men’s race, which was won by UCD’s Darragh McElhinney, Shea Carlin of Finn Valley AC was the lead Donegal runner, clocking 26:12 for a 43rd place finish with TIr Chonaill AC’s Sean Kerrs 50th in 28:24.

Athletics Ireland held the Inter-Club Cross Country Relays 2022 as part of the Autumn Open with 140 teams entering.

There was success in the opening race, the under-11 girls 4x500m, for Finn Valley AC. Caoimhe McElhinney led the girls in blue and white home and was joined by the Gallagher twins, Molly and Katie, and Abbie Lyons to edge out Dundalk and Mullingar.

In the under-11 boys, Finn Valley were eighth team while the Finn Valley under-13 girls were fifth and were only nine seconds away from gold medalists Middleton after a tantalising race. Finn Valley B finished in 28th.

In the under-15 girls, Finn Valley AC girls were a whisker from bronze, missing out by just two seconds.