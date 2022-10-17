Raphoe’s Corey Chambers wins two national titles

Corey Chambers won two Irish under-13 badminton titles at the weekend.

Raphoe Badminton Club’s rising star won both the singles and doubles crowns in Lisburn.

A pulsating final saw Chambers defeat Conor Blakeman, his doubles partner.

Blakeman drew first blood in the opening game, but Chambers emerged victorious 16-21 21-14 21-14.

Chambers was the number one seed and he opened up with a 24-22 21-16 win over Wyatt Winston before defeating Niall Keane 21-7 21-5 in the quarter-final.

Chambers disposed of Lochlann O’Rourke 21-9 21-14 in the semi-final and overcame Blakeman in the decider.

Chambers and Blakeman had a 21-10 21-6 win over Eoin Evans and Kaden Tang in the doubles quarter-final.

The pair enjoyed a 21-4 21-5 success against Sean Conway and Ben Rooney in the semi-finals.

In the final, they saw off Luke Marks and Lochlann O’Rourke, the second seeds, 22-20 21-12.

In the mixed doubles final, Chambers and Hannah Shochan were defeated by Luke Marks and Amira Pender 17-21 19-21.

Raphoe’s Callum Laird won an excellent silver in the under-17 boys doubles.

Laird and his playing partner Christopher Chee, defeated number 2 seeds Rory Comer and Karl McLoughlin 21-17 21-16 in the semi-finals.

The unseeded duo were narrowly beaten number 1 seeds Fionn Dowling and Senan O’Rourke 15-21 22-20 22-20 in a gripping final.

Raphoe duo Amy Moore and Emily Maxwell left with bronze in the under-13 girls doubles with Moore teaming up with Eoin Evans for a mixed doubles bronze.

In the under-17 doubles, Kimberly Pearson and Paige Woods took bronze.