Raphoe’s Corey Chambers wins two national titles

Corey Chambers won two Irish under-13 badminton titles at the weekend.
Raphoe Badminton Club’s rising star won both the singles and doubles crowns in Lisburn.
A pulsating final saw Chambers defeat Conor Blakeman, his doubles partner.
Blakeman drew first blood in the opening game, but Chambers emerged victorious 16-21 21-14 21-14.
Chambers was the number one seed and he opened up with a 24-22 21-16 win over Wyatt Winston before defeating Niall Keane 21-7 21-5 in the quarter-final.
Chambers disposed of Lochlann O’Rourke 21-9 21-14 in the semi-final and overcame Blakeman in the decider.
Chambers and Blakeman had a 21-10 21-6 win over Eoin Evans and Kaden Tang in the doubles quarter-final.
The pair enjoyed a 21-4 21-5 success against Sean Conway and Ben Rooney in the semi-finals.
In the final, they saw off Luke Marks and Lochlann O’Rourke, the second seeds, 22-20 21-12.
In the mixed doubles final, Chambers and Hannah Shochan were defeated by Luke Marks and Amira Pender 17-21 19-21.
Raphoe’s Callum Laird won an excellent silver in the under-17 boys doubles.
Laird and his playing partner Christopher Chee, defeated number 2 seeds Rory Comer and Karl McLoughlin 21-17 21-16 in the semi-finals.
The unseeded duo were narrowly beaten number 1 seeds Fionn Dowling and Senan O’Rourke 15-21 22-20 22-20 in a gripping final.
Raphoe duo Amy Moore and Emily Maxwell left with bronze in the under-13 girls doubles with Moore teaming up with Eoin Evans for a mixed doubles bronze.
In the under-17 doubles, Kimberly Pearson and Paige Woods took bronze.
St Michael's GAA club chairman Liam McElhinney at MacCumhaill Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERALDINE DIVER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.