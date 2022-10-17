Richard Kerr ends Superstock season in fifth spot

A sixth-placed finish at Brands Hatch on Sunday secured Richard Kerr fifth spot in the 2022 Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

The Kilmacrennan man rides for the Dumfries-based AMD Motorsport team and he got underway with a strong fourth place overall across the two free practice sessions on Friday.

In Saturday’s qualifying session, Kerr recorded a lap of 1’27.710 on the factory-prepared CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade. It meant that the 22-year old Kerr lined up in seventh place and at the head of the third row for the final race of the season with the 14-lap race seeing Kerr complete the opening go in sixth place.

On lap three, Kerr moved up to fifth and looking to advance up the field.

Kerr was locked in a battle with Braydon Elliott and it was a superb tussle all the way. Kerr managed to overhaul Tom Ward, but the Aprilia rider immediately retaliated.

Elliott overtook Kerr and Ward with the Donegal man settling for sixth and ending the season on a points total of 197.

“I felt fourth place in both the race and championship could have been ours,” Kerr said.

“The front three riders managed to get a bit of a gap over the rest of us but once I got by Tom, my lap times were strong, and I was confident of finishing fourth.

“I have to be pleased with the progress made this year. I’ve had a really good year with the two wins being the obvious highlight.

“The team have worked tirelessly, and we’ve maintained out record of scoring points in every race all the way to the end of the season, the only team to do so and we have to be proud of that. I’ve got to say a big thank you to Fraser, Mary and the whole team and all of the sponsors for their continued, and invaluable, support.”

Team owner Fraser Dykes described himself as ‘over the moon’ with Kerr’s placing.

He said: “We came into the year looking for top ten finishes but have far exceeded that with regular top six finishes and, of course, two wins which gave us all an incredible buzz.”