Search

17 Oct 2022

Richard Kerr ends Superstock season in fifth spot

Kilmacrennan man Richard Kerr came sixth in Brands Hatch to end the Superstock season in fifth place

Richard Kerr ends Superstock season in fifth spot

Richard Kerr on the attack at Brands Hatch. Photo: Tim Keeton (Impact Images Photography)

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Oct 2022 10:54 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A sixth-placed finish at Brands Hatch on Sunday secured Richard Kerr fifth spot in the 2022 Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

The Kilmacrennan man rides for the Dumfries-based AMD Motorsport team and he got underway with a strong fourth place overall across the two free practice sessions on Friday.

In Saturday’s qualifying session, Kerr recorded a lap of 1’27.710 on the factory-prepared CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade. It meant that the 22-year old  Kerr lined up in seventh place and at the head of the third row for the final race of the season with the 14-lap race seeing Kerr complete the opening go in sixth place.

On lap three, Kerr moved up to fifth and looking to advance up the field.

Raphoe’s Corey Chambers wins two national titles

Corey Chambers won under-13 singles and doubles titles at the weekend in Lisburn

Kerr was locked in a battle with Braydon Elliott and it was a superb tussle all the way. Kerr managed to overhaul Tom Ward, but the Aprilia rider immediately retaliated.

Elliott overtook Kerr and Ward with the Donegal man settling for sixth and ending the season on a points total of 197.

“I felt fourth place in both the race and championship could have been ours,” Kerr said.

“The front three riders managed to get a bit of a gap over the rest of us but once I got by Tom, my lap times were strong, and I was confident of finishing fourth.

“I have to be pleased with the progress made this year. I’ve had a really good year with the two wins being the obvious highlight.

“The team have worked tirelessly, and we’ve maintained out record of scoring points in every race all the way to the end of the season, the only team to do so and we have to be proud of that. I’ve got to say a big thank you to Fraser, Mary and the whole team and all of the sponsors for their continued, and invaluable, support.”

Team owner Fraser Dykes described himself as ‘over the moon’ with Kerr’s placing.

He said: “We came into the year looking for top ten finishes but have far exceeded that with regular top six finishes and, of course, two wins which gave us all an incredible buzz.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media