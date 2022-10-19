Silver for Three Rivers duo at Irish National Championships

The Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club were celebrating more national success recently.
The Lifford-based club returned two medals from the Irish National Championships.
Ethan Doherty and Eoin Crawford were the latest pair to get onto the podium.
Doherty and Crawford each won silver medals at the Championships, which took place at the National Sports Centre in Dublin.
They are coached by Martin McNamee and their success follows the bronze medal won by Natasha Doherty and the silver claimed by Thia Hannigan at the Central England Karate Championships in the summer.
Three Rivers is the only club in Donegal associated with ONAKAI, the Irish national governing body.
