20 Oct 2022

Jack Harkin to compete at World Youth Championships

Letterkenny man Jack Harkin, a boxer with Oakleaf BC in Derry, has been selected on the Irish team for the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships

Jack Harkin

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Oct 2022 6:01 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny man Jack Harkin will be part of the largest Irish team to compete at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships next month.

Harkin, who boxes out of the Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry, has been confirmed as Ireland’s 51kgs boxer for the Championships, which take place in La Nucia, Spain from November 13-27.

In August, Harkin won the National Youth 51kgs title.

At the National Stadium, Harkin defeated Ashton Ruth of Avona on a unanimous decision in the final.

On his way to the final, Harkin saw off Adam McKenna from Holy Family and Olympic BC’s Carson Hanlon.

In July, Harkin won gold at the William Wallace Box Cup in Scotland.

“Ireland has a strong track record at the World Youth championships and this team has the capacity to build on that heritage,” IABA President Gerry O’Mahony said.

“This is an historic team, in terms of its size. IABA has traditionally sent World Youth teams of between 7 and 12 boxers.

“In this instance, we have opted to allow all qualifying boxers to contest the tournament. We view this as the most equitable option, from a boxer development standpoint.”

