Big double and a win in France for in-form Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Dylan Browne-McMonagle followed up a 103/1 double midweek with another winner in France on Saturday.
The Letterkenny jockey bagged two winners at Navan on Wednesday evening and was in the winners’ enclosure again at Saint-Cloud at the weekend.
Browne-McMonagle won on Wednesday in the Racing Again Sunday 13th November Handicap. He took the Emmet Mullins-trained Secret Secret (7/2) to victory by a whopping nine lengths.
In the Division II race, Browne-McMonagle scored a win on 22/1 chance Molly Kaye. He took victory by a head from 7/1 shot Intend.
On Saturday, he won the Prix de Flore aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Tranquil Lady. Sent off at odds of 17/2, Tranquil Lady overcame 13/5 favourite Rumi to win.
Earlier this year, Browne-McMonagle steered Tranquil Lady to a convincing victory in the Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas.
On Friday evening, Oisin Orr won for Richard Fahey at Newcastle. On the 9/4 favourite, Havana Run, Orr rode to the lead in the final furlong and stayed on well.
