Search

23 Oct 2022

Milford AC lodge plans for major development

The ambitious Milford AC have sought planning permission for a big development that will include a new running track and cross country course

Milford AC lodge plans for major development

Milford AC's Paddy Ryan in action at the Donegal Cross Country Championships on Sunday. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Oct 2022 7:57 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Milford Athletics Club have sought planning permission for an ambitious new development.

The club has submitted documents to Donegal County Council.

The proposed development, in the names of James Gibbons and Hugh Coll on behalf of Milford AC, would see the erection of a new athletic running track and field events area within the running track.

The development would also include a cross country running course.

Farren and Scanlan scoop Donegal Cross Country crowns

Donal Farren and Noeleen Scanlan were the individual winners at the Donegal Cross Country Championships on Sunday with Letterkenny AC and Finn Valley AC taking the team honours

Milford AC are also looking to add fencing to the perimeter of the running track as well as floodlighting to both the running track and cross country course.

The development also provides for the construction of a car park and internal service road as well as all associated site works at Forquar, Milford.

The local authority say that a decision is due on December 13, 2022.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media