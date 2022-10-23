Leinster Cross Country victory for Sean McGinley

Sean McGinley. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Sean McGinley of Finn Valley AC led the way in Sunday’s Leinster Cross Country Championships.
McGinley, running as a guest, won the junior men’s race.
He event was held at Bellurgan Park in Dundalk and McGinley won the junior event from Billy Coogan of Kilkenny City Harries.
St Abban’s AC runner Jack Fenlon was third.
Last weekend, DCU student McGinley was an impressive winner of the junior men’s race at the the Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.
Milford AC's Paddy Ryan in action at the Donegal Cross Country Championships on Sunday. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.