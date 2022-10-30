Search

30 Oct 2022

Ann-Marie McGlynn takes national marathon silver

A fourth-place finish at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday sealed a national silver for Letterkenny AC's Ann-Marie McGlynn

Ann-Marie McGlynn takes national marathon silver

Ann-Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny AC, crosses the line. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

30 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn won national silver at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.

McGlynn was fourth overall and the second Irish finisher with the National Marathon Championships held concurrently.

McGlynn crossed the line in two hours, 33 minutes and 47 seconds

Marathon debutant Courtney McGuire from Clonmel AC won the national women’s title when finishing third overall in 2:32:52 while Gladys Ganiel of North Belfast Harriers took bronze in 2:42:17.

Eamonn Kelly third on weekend of firsts in Wales

Frosses rally driver Eamonn Kelly finished third at the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, a road of the British Rally Championship.

The women’s race was won by Nigist Muluneh, the Ethiopian finishing in 2:28:32 and her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri crossing the line in 2.29.35.

This was the 41st running of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and featured a record 25,000 competitors.

It was the first time since 2019 that the Dublin Marathon was held with the Covid-19 pandemic seeing its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

