Search

02 Nov 2022

Success for Donegal boxers in Belfast

Donegal boxers returned from the Belfast Box Cup with medals over the Halloween weekend

Success for Donegal boxers in Belfast

Raphoe Boxing Club boxers at the Belfast Box Cup.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Nov 2022 12:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal enjoyed plenty of success in the ring at the Belfast Box Cup.

The Donegal team secured three gold medals with Dunfanaghy Boxing Club representatives winning gold in two other foils.

Donegal had 13 boxers entered with four of them receiving walkover wins.

Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s won gold with gold also for Raphoe duo Taylor Parke and Rian Patton.

Patton defeated Tommy Hughes of Sean Dorans on a unanimous decision while Parke overcame Aiden Moore of Dealgan, also on a unanimous decision.

Leah Gallen chases seventh heaven in latest Irish final

The Raphoe Boxing Club lines up in Friday's 70kgs final at the National Senior Championships

Kearney proved too strong for Brandon Sweeney from Townland, also taking victory with a clean sweep on the cards.

Shaun Doohan of Dunfanaghy defeated Immaculata’s Zac Murray while Conor Durning defeated Raphoe’s Ryley Doherty in an all-Donegal final.

Dunfanaghy boxer Eddie McBride had a walkover win while Luke Kelly and Hudie Coyle left with silvers.

There was silver for Donegal boxers Ryley Doherty, Cathair Keenan, David Tennyson and Tiernan Conwell, while Colm Callaghan, Kerri Brown, Cahir Donaghy and Caoimhin Connelly all took walkover victories.

Donegal were under the direction of county coach Gerard Keaveney.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media