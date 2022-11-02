Success for Donegal boxers in Belfast

Raphoe Boxing Club boxers at the Belfast Box Cup.
Donegal enjoyed plenty of success in the ring at the Belfast Box Cup.
The Donegal team secured three gold medals with Dunfanaghy Boxing Club representatives winning gold in two other foils.
Donegal had 13 boxers entered with four of them receiving walkover wins.
Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s won gold with gold also for Raphoe duo Taylor Parke and Rian Patton.
Patton defeated Tommy Hughes of Sean Dorans on a unanimous decision while Parke overcame Aiden Moore of Dealgan, also on a unanimous decision.
Kearney proved too strong for Brandon Sweeney from Townland, also taking victory with a clean sweep on the cards.
Shaun Doohan of Dunfanaghy defeated Immaculata’s Zac Murray while Conor Durning defeated Raphoe’s Ryley Doherty in an all-Donegal final.
Dunfanaghy boxer Eddie McBride had a walkover win while Luke Kelly and Hudie Coyle left with silvers.
There was silver for Donegal boxers Ryley Doherty, Cathair Keenan, David Tennyson and Tiernan Conwell, while Colm Callaghan, Kerri Brown, Cahir Donaghy and Caoimhin Connelly all took walkover victories.
Donegal were under the direction of county coach Gerard Keaveney.
