Finn Valley dominate team honours as Caolan McFadden shines again

CLICK ON NEXT > TO GO THROUGH THE DAY'S ACTION
Host club Finn Valley AC dominated proceedings at the Ulster Novice and Uneven Ages Championships on Saturday afternoon.
Finn Valley won the Ulster Novice team crowns, with Oisin Toye claiming an individual silver and Maggie O’Hora a bronze on a day when Cranford AC’s Caolan McFadden yet again outlined his own rising star.
Finn Valley won six of the 12 team titles on offer while Cranford AC won the under-11 boys crown.
The sun beat down on a crisp November Saturday down the Millbrae as a magnificent run by Toye saw the Finn Valley AC man take silver and lead his side to the team honours in the men’s novice race.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.