05 Nov 2022

Finn Valley dominate team honours as Caolan McFadden shines again

Finn Valley won six of the 12 team golds at the Ulster Novice and Uneven Ages Cross Country Championships while Caolan McFadden scorched to victory ahead of Irish Championships on his home turf

Chris McNulty at Finn Valley AC

05 Nov 2022 6:22 PM

Host club Finn Valley AC dominated proceedings at the Ulster Novice and Uneven Ages Championships on Saturday afternoon.

Finn Valley won the Ulster Novice team crowns, with Oisin Toye claiming an individual silver and Maggie O’Hora a bronze on a day when Cranford AC’s Caolan McFadden yet again outlined his own rising star.

Finn Valley won six of the 12 team titles on offer while Cranford AC won the under-11 boys crown.

The sun beat down on a crisp November Saturday down the Millbrae as a magnificent run by Toye saw the Finn Valley AC man take silver and lead his side to the team honours in the men’s novice race.

