Search

08 Nov 2022

Golden glory for Raphoe badminton players in Galway

Rhys McAuley left the Connacht Open with a hat-trick of gold medals while there were also golds for Kimberley Pearson and Zach McAuley

Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley

Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 Nov 2022 3:41 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It was a golden weekend for Raphoe Badminton Club at the Connacht Open.

Rhys McAuley landed a clean sweep with three golds while Kimberley Pearson also left with gold and Zach McAuley bagged a gold and a bronze.

The under-15 and under-19 events were held at Galway Lawn Tennis Club and Rhys McAuley had a real standout weekend.

McAuley toppled Jeffrey Rong in the under-15 boys singles final. After two gripping sets, McAuley was the 21-18 21-17 winner.

In his semi-final, McAuley overcame Aidan Biju Joy 21-16 16-21 21-16.

In the under-15 boys doubles, Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley teamed up to land the gold.

Fanad turn the tables on Bonagee to go second

Fanad United came from 2-0 down to defeat Bonagee and climb to second in the Donegal League Premier Division on Monday night

In Sunday’s final, they defeated second seeds Andrew Hassett and Jeffrey Rong. The McAuley boys won 21-16 21-10.

They had beaten Jerald Baiju and Dylan Keane 16-21 21-12 21-15 in their semi-final.

For good measure, Rhys McAuley added the mixed doubles crown too. Playing with Amber Buchanan, McAuley was impressive again as they defeated Dylan Keane and Yuna Luque Sakka 22-20 21-13.

Raphoe Badminton Club’s Kimberley Pearson was also a gold medalist at the weekend. Alongside her playing partner Amber Buchanan, Pearson was a winner in the under-15 girls doubles.

Pearson and Buchanan defeated Amira Pender and Hannah Shochan in the final. Pearson and Buchanan took victory after three sets, 21-15 18-21 21-11.

In the semi-final, Pearson and Buchanan defeated Ella Cheung and Amy Moore 21-11 21-7.

Zach McAuley took bronze in the boys singles, losing out to second seed Jeffrey Rong in the semi-final, 21-14 18-21 14-21.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media