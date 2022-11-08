Golden glory for Raphoe badminton players in Galway

It was a golden weekend for Raphoe Badminton Club at the Connacht Open.

Rhys McAuley landed a clean sweep with three golds while Kimberley Pearson also left with gold and Zach McAuley bagged a gold and a bronze.

The under-15 and under-19 events were held at Galway Lawn Tennis Club and Rhys McAuley had a real standout weekend.

McAuley toppled Jeffrey Rong in the under-15 boys singles final. After two gripping sets, McAuley was the 21-18 21-17 winner.

In his semi-final, McAuley overcame Aidan Biju Joy 21-16 16-21 21-16.

In the under-15 boys doubles, Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley teamed up to land the gold.

In Sunday’s final, they defeated second seeds Andrew Hassett and Jeffrey Rong. The McAuley boys won 21-16 21-10.

They had beaten Jerald Baiju and Dylan Keane 16-21 21-12 21-15 in their semi-final.

For good measure, Rhys McAuley added the mixed doubles crown too. Playing with Amber Buchanan, McAuley was impressive again as they defeated Dylan Keane and Yuna Luque Sakka 22-20 21-13.

Raphoe Badminton Club’s Kimberley Pearson was also a gold medalist at the weekend. Alongside her playing partner Amber Buchanan, Pearson was a winner in the under-15 girls doubles.

Pearson and Buchanan defeated Amira Pender and Hannah Shochan in the final. Pearson and Buchanan took victory after three sets, 21-15 18-21 21-11.

In the semi-final, Pearson and Buchanan defeated Ella Cheung and Amy Moore 21-11 21-7.

Zach McAuley took bronze in the boys singles, losing out to second seed Jeffrey Rong in the semi-final, 21-14 18-21 14-21.