Fanad turn the tables on Bonagee to go second

Fanad United came from 2-0 down to overcome Bonagee United and climb to second in the Premier Division of the Donegal League on Monday night.

Bonagee United 2

Fanad United 4

Newly-promoted Fanad showed their mettle in wintery conditions at Dry Arch Park. Eoin Logue scored a brace while Edward O’Reilly and Paddy McGinley on the scoresheet.

Noah Barrett and Aaron Wasson had Bonagee, last season’s runners-up, looking as if they were on their way to victory, but Arthur Lynch’s men flipped the night completely on its head.

Bonagee had began well with Wasson denied by Mark McConigley after Barrett’s burst opened the possibilities.

A combination of McConigley and the frame of the goal thwarted Aidan McLaughlin before Lee McMonagle whizzed over from distance.

Bonagee opened the scoring when Barrett, from way out on the right, his cross-cum-shot deceiving McConigley and flying into the far corner.

Patrick Friel might’ve levelled instantly, but his attempted dipped just a faction too late.

The hosts doubled their lad in the 21st minute when Wasson, from not far off where Barrett had let fly, saw a similar effort plant in the net.

Fanad were given an immediate chance to respond and Logue made no mistake from the penalty spot following a handball.

Just on the blow of Mick Lagan’s half-time whistle, Fanad drew level. After Logue was denied by Cian Harkin moments earlier, a Liam McGranaghan corner was dealt with and O’Reilly back-heeled the leveller.

Fanad, led by the experience of Declan O’Donnell in defence, began the second half with real purpose and Logue finished well just two minutes in.

Twelve minutes into part two, McGinley tucked home superbly from 15 yards and Fanad were now firmly on their way.

Harkin saved from O’Reilly while Logue’s follow-up went into the side-netting as the Triagh-A-Loch men turned the screw.

Bonagee United: Cian Harkin, Coady Brogan, Peter Carr, Dylan Sweeney, Sean Hume, Taylor Russell, Jordan Gallagher, Lee McMonagle, Aaron Wasson, Aidan McLaughlin, Noah Barrett. Subs used: Zak Breen, Greg Magee, Adam Carr, Eamonn Cannon, Darren Hunter.

Fanad United: Mark McConigley, Darren Lynch, Liam McGranaghan, Declan O’Donnell, Oisin Langan, Sean Carr, Patrick Friel, Paddy McGinley, Eoin Logue, Edward O’Reilly, Darren McElwaine. Subs used: Enda Coll, Declan McGarvey, Kevin McGonigle, Dylan McGloin.

Referee: Mick Lagan.