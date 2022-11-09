Finn Valley athletes impress Stateside

Finn Valley AC scholarship athletes Tristan Kelly and Cassie Lagan have impressed in recent cross country meets in the United States.

Kelly is in year two of his athletics scholarship in Tennessee and has been the lead runner for Union University.

He has helped his college to an overall fifth place ranking in the cross country season so far and competed in the Gulf South Conference Championships in Alabama last weekend.

Kelly was the first Union athlete home in each of the Memphis Twilight Classic in Memphis; Montevallo Falcon Classic in Alabama; Louisville XC Classic in Kentucky; UAH Charger Invitational in Alabama and last weekends race the GSC Championships.

Each time, Kelly has PB’d, last weekend going 25:42 having broken the 26-minute barrier when running 25:49 the previous week over 8,000m.

Kelly was coached by John Rogan at Finn Valley before making the transatlantic move.

Next weekend, Kelly will compete in the NCAA D2 South Regional Championships in Florida.

At Beech Island, South Carolina, Lagan, who attends Augusta University, continued her own impressive sequence.

Lagan finished a 5k event in 18:47.7 to help the Augusta Jaguars to third in the 2022 Peach Belt Championships, her team finishing just behind North Georgia.