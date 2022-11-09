Search

09 Nov 2022

Finn Valley athletes impress Stateside

Scholarship students Tristan Kelly and Cassie Lagan have been in good form lately

Finn Valley athletes impress Stateside

Tristan Kelly running for Union University

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Nov 2022 8:03 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Valley AC scholarship athletes Tristan Kelly and Cassie Lagan have impressed in recent cross country meets in the United States.

Kelly is in year two of his athletics scholarship in Tennessee and has been the lead runner for Union University.

He has helped his college to an overall fifth place ranking in the cross country season so far and competed in the Gulf South Conference Championships in Alabama last weekend.

Kelly was the first Union athlete home in each of the Memphis Twilight Classic in Memphis; Montevallo Falcon Classic in Alabama; Louisville XC Classic in Kentucky; UAH Charger Invitational in Alabama and last weekends race the GSC Championships.

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club stage successful tournament

The Ozanam Centre was packed on Sunday night as the Dunfanaghy club held a major tournament

Each time, Kelly has PB’d, last weekend going 25:42 having broken the 26-minute barrier when running 25:49 the previous week over 8,000m.

Kelly was coached by John Rogan at Finn Valley before making the transatlantic move.

Next weekend, Kelly will compete in the NCAA D2 South Regional Championships in Florida.

At Beech Island, South Carolina, Lagan, who attends Augusta University, continued her own impressive sequence.

Lagan finished a 5k event in 18:47.7 to help the Augusta Jaguars to third in the 2022 Peach Belt Championships, her team finishing just behind North Georgia.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media