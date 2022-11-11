Search

11 Nov 2022

Caolan McFadden will target a home gold in Downings

Cranford AC's Caolan McFadden has been in excellent form as the countdown continues to the National Cross Country Championships in Downings on November 20

Caolan McFadden will target a home gold in Downings

Caolan McFadden.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 Nov 2022 6:04 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Caolan McFadden has had November 20 in his sights for some time now.

Cranford AC will host the National Cross Country Championships at Rosapenna. It’s the first time in 23 years that the event will be held in Donegal.

McFadden stock has been rising in recent years. On home soil, McFadden wants to land a national gold.

“I’m very happy with the form now, it’s been excellent lately,” McFadden told Donegal Live.

Huge turnout at Anthony Molloy’s Dublin book launch

They came from near and far on Thursday night as Donegal legend Anthony Molloy launched his recently published memoir, 'Life, Glory and Demons' at the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin

On Saturday, McFadden won the Ulster Under-17 gold in Stranorlar. McFadden continued his excellent form, notably while competing outside of his age bracket, to see off Oisin McGloin from City of Lisburn.

“I feel great,” McFadden, who is coached by Eamon Giles and Rose Gavaghan, said. It was a very good course. I ran a good race. It was a good, challenging race. I was out of my age group, but I’m back to my own age now for Downings.

“I was very nervous, but it was a good race to see how the form is.

“It’s very encouraging to do this. I’m in good form.”

The Loreto, Milford student won the under-16 boys race at the Bobby Rea International Cross Country 2022  in Dundonald, while he also won the under-17 race at the Champions Cup held at Finn Valley AC.

He was the gold medalist in the under-17 race at the Donegal uneven ages championships in Mullahderg the week before he grabbed Ulster gold on Saturday.

On the track, McFadden won under-16 golds over 800m and 1500m earlier this year at the National Juvenile Championships.

A year ago, he was the national silver medalist in the under-15 race, which was won by South Sligo’s Francis Donoghue. Now, a year on and on home turf, McFadden would dearly love to be the first across the line.

He said: “Downings now is the main one for me. It’s the big one to get.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media