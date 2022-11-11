Caolan McFadden will target a home gold in Downings

Caolan McFadden has had November 20 in his sights for some time now.

Cranford AC will host the National Cross Country Championships at Rosapenna. It’s the first time in 23 years that the event will be held in Donegal.

McFadden stock has been rising in recent years. On home soil, McFadden wants to land a national gold.

“I’m very happy with the form now, it’s been excellent lately,” McFadden told Donegal Live.

On Saturday, McFadden won the Ulster Under-17 gold in Stranorlar. McFadden continued his excellent form, notably while competing outside of his age bracket, to see off Oisin McGloin from City of Lisburn.

“I feel great,” McFadden, who is coached by Eamon Giles and Rose Gavaghan, said. It was a very good course. I ran a good race. It was a good, challenging race. I was out of my age group, but I’m back to my own age now for Downings.

“I was very nervous, but it was a good race to see how the form is.

“It’s very encouraging to do this. I’m in good form.”

The Loreto, Milford student won the under-16 boys race at the Bobby Rea International Cross Country 2022 in Dundonald, while he also won the under-17 race at the Champions Cup held at Finn Valley AC.

He was the gold medalist in the under-17 race at the Donegal uneven ages championships in Mullahderg the week before he grabbed Ulster gold on Saturday.

On the track, McFadden won under-16 golds over 800m and 1500m earlier this year at the National Juvenile Championships.

A year ago, he was the national silver medalist in the under-15 race, which was won by South Sligo’s Francis Donoghue. Now, a year on and on home turf, McFadden would dearly love to be the first across the line.

He said: “Downings now is the main one for me. It’s the big one to get.”