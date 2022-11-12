Search

12 Nov 2022

Sean McGinley helps DCU to road relay silver

Sean McGinley ran the fourth leg as DCU took the silver medals on Friday in Maynooth

Sean McGinley. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

12 Nov 2022 2:08 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Sean McGinley helped Dublin City University to silver at the IUAA Road Relay Championships on Friday.

The Finn Valley AC man ran the fourth of five legs and completed his two-mile run in nine minutes and 44 seconds.

The Championships were held at the Maynooth University campus.

With Callum Hurley, Jamie Battle, Keelan Kilrehill and Eoin Quinn also running legs of one, two, three and one-mile respectively, DCU had a combined time of 43 minutes and 49 seconds.

UCD’s quintet of Luke McCann, Jack Moran, Darragh McElhinney, Aaron Getty and Peter Kilgannon took gold, finishing in 43:33.

The recently crowned Donegal senior cross country champion, Donal Farren of Letterkenny AC, was part of the NUIG team that finished in sixth spot.

Farren ran the third leg of three miles in 15:28.

Finn Valley AC’s Emer O’Brien completed a two-mile leg for one of the DCU teams in 13:18 as they finished 15th, while club colleague Nuala Bose, representing Maynooth University timed 13:34 with her team in 24th.

