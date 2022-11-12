Search

12 Nov 2022

Eddie Hearn wants Jason Quigley on Katie Taylor homecoming card

Hearn has twice mentioned Quigley for the undercard as his plans to bring Katie Taylor back to Ireland for a fight gathers momentum

Eddie Hearn wants Jason Quigley on Katie Taylor homecoming card

Jason Quigley has been mentioned by Eddie Hearn. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

12 Nov 2022 3:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Eddie Hearn has earmarked Jason Quigley for a support bout to Katie Taylor’s Croke Park homecoming bout.

Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn, who promotes Taylor, the undisputed world lightweight champion, believes he can take Taylor to Croke Park.

Taylor seems nailed-on for a fight in Ireland, with Hearn noting that there were other options if Croke Park couldn’t be secured.

Hearn has twice mentioned Quigley as a possibility for an undercard bout.

Hearn says the night would be a ‘blockbuster’. Quigley hasn’t fought since his 2021 defeat by Demetrius Andrade for the NABO world middleweight title but is known to be interested in a place on a possible Irish card headlined by his former Irish amateur team-mate Taylor.

Sean McGinley helps DCU to road relay silver

Sean McGinley ran the fourth leg as DCU took the silver medals on Friday in Maynooth

“I sent Brian Peters (Taylor’s manager) a list the other day,” Hearn said. “I’ll tell you now: Gary Cully against Jorge Linares; Spike O’Sullivan against (Denis) Hogan or Caoimhín Agyarko; Luke Keeler against Jason Quigley; Thomas Carty maybe against Johnny Fisher.

“There are so many fights like that going down, and you can imagine what kind of night it will be. There are so many Irish fighters desperate to go on this fight.”

In the lead-up to Taylor’s win over Karen Carabajal at London’s SSE Arena last month, Hearn also floated Quigley as a candidate. Quigley has fought on Matchroom cards previously, most notable his world title showdown with Andrade in New Hampshire.

Hearn said: “I don’t think there is one Irish fighter who wouldn’t want to be on that card. We will make sure the entire card is a blockbuster.”

A rematch with Amanda Serrano is the preferred fight for Taylor’s Irish homecoming, but Chantelle Cameron, the world light-welterweight champion, has also emerged as a possibility.

Like Taylor, Quigley has not fought on Irish soil as a professional.

Were Quigley to get a fight in Ireland as part of the Taylor card, it would be his first time to fight here since he beat Michel Tavares from France on two international cards in Cork and Dublin in May, 2013.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media