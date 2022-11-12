Eddie Hearn wants Jason Quigley on Katie Taylor homecoming card

Eddie Hearn has earmarked Jason Quigley for a support bout to Katie Taylor’s Croke Park homecoming bout.

Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn, who promotes Taylor, the undisputed world lightweight champion, believes he can take Taylor to Croke Park.

Taylor seems nailed-on for a fight in Ireland, with Hearn noting that there were other options if Croke Park couldn’t be secured.

Hearn has twice mentioned Quigley as a possibility for an undercard bout.

Hearn says the night would be a ‘blockbuster’. Quigley hasn’t fought since his 2021 defeat by Demetrius Andrade for the NABO world middleweight title but is known to be interested in a place on a possible Irish card headlined by his former Irish amateur team-mate Taylor.

“I sent Brian Peters (Taylor’s manager) a list the other day,” Hearn said. “I’ll tell you now: Gary Cully against Jorge Linares; Spike O’Sullivan against (Denis) Hogan or Caoimhín Agyarko; Luke Keeler against Jason Quigley; Thomas Carty maybe against Johnny Fisher.

“There are so many fights like that going down, and you can imagine what kind of night it will be. There are so many Irish fighters desperate to go on this fight.”

In the lead-up to Taylor’s win over Karen Carabajal at London’s SSE Arena last month, Hearn also floated Quigley as a candidate. Quigley has fought on Matchroom cards previously, most notable his world title showdown with Andrade in New Hampshire.

Hearn said: “I don’t think there is one Irish fighter who wouldn’t want to be on that card. We will make sure the entire card is a blockbuster.”

A rematch with Amanda Serrano is the preferred fight for Taylor’s Irish homecoming, but Chantelle Cameron, the world light-welterweight champion, has also emerged as a possibility.

Like Taylor, Quigley has not fought on Irish soil as a professional.

Were Quigley to get a fight in Ireland as part of the Taylor card, it would be his first time to fight here since he beat Michel Tavares from France on two international cards in Cork and Dublin in May, 2013.