15 Nov 2022

Jack Harkin bows out of World Championships

The Letterkenny man was beaten in his opening bout in La Nucia, Spain

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Nov 2022 4:07 PM

Jack Harkin exited the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships on Tuesday afternoon.

The Letterkenny man suffered an agonising split decision defeat at the hands of David Miguel Ibanez Ospino from Colombia.

Harkin, who boxes out of the Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry, was on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision by the ringside judges in the 51kgs class.

Harkin had booked his place on the plane for La Nucia in Spain when winning the National Youth 51kgs title.

At the National Stadium, Harkin defeated Ashton Ruth of Avona on a unanimous decision in the final.

On his way to the final, Harkin saw off Adam McKenna from Holy Family and Olympic BC’s Carson Hanlon.

In July, Harkin won gold at the William Wallace Box Cup in Scotland.

He is the 12th boxer from Donegal to compete at a World Championships.

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

