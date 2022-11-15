Jack Harkin bows out of World Championships

National Youth 51kg champion Jack Harkin.
Jack Harkin exited the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships on Tuesday afternoon.
The Letterkenny man suffered an agonising split decision defeat at the hands of David Miguel Ibanez Ospino from Colombia.
Harkin, who boxes out of the Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry, was on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision by the ringside judges in the 51kgs class.
Harkin had booked his place on the plane for La Nucia in Spain when winning the National Youth 51kgs title.
At the National Stadium, Harkin defeated Ashton Ruth of Avona on a unanimous decision in the final.
On his way to the final, Harkin saw off Adam McKenna from Holy Family and Olympic BC’s Carson Hanlon.
In July, Harkin won gold at the William Wallace Box Cup in Scotland.
He is the 12th boxer from Donegal to compete at a World Championships.
The conference has been hosted by Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny and Ulster University
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.