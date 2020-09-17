Revealed: The tractors you voted as Donegal's favourites!

People in Donegal know their tractors, and they have clear favourites!

To mark what would have been the final day of this year's National Ploughing Championship, today we asked you what is your favourite tractor... and we can reveal that there was a tie at the top - Donegal people voted Massey Ferguson and Zetor as their top tractors. Both makes collected 33% of the overall votes.

John Deer and Fendt tie in second place with a 17% each of the votes.