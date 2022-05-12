Charming 4-bedroom cottage comes onto the market on Wild Atlantic Way

A four-bedroom cottage which dates back to the eighteenth century has come on to the property market priced at €285,000.
The residence was extensively extended and sympathetically restored by the current owners between 2006-2007 with careful consideration given to retaining many of the original characteristics and features found in a property of this era.
Similar attention to detail has been paid to the surrounding gardens wrapping around the entire property which are a real treasure trove for wildlife.
Teach an tSrutháin or the ‘House by the Stream’ is perched on the south-facing slopes of Crowkeeragh Mountain, set amongst rolling hills of the Glenaddragh River Valley in Coguish, Kilcar.
Viewing by prior arrangement is with DNG Dorrian on 074 97 31291.
You will also be furnished with details and guidelines in relation to the residence.
Please go to daft.ie where you will see further details and photographs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.