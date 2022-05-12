Search

12 May 2022

Charming 4-bedroom cottage comes onto the market on Wild Atlantic Way

Michelle NicPhaidin

12 May 2022 3:16 PM

news@donegallive.ie

A four-bedroom cottage which dates back to the eighteenth century has come on to the property market priced at €285,000.
The residence was extensively extended and sympathetically restored by the current owners between 2006-2007 with careful consideration given to retaining many of the original characteristics and features found in a property of this era.
Similar attention to detail has been paid to the surrounding gardens wrapping around the entire property which are a real treasure trove for wildlife.
Teach an tSrutháin or the ‘House by the Stream’ is perched on the south-facing slopes of Crowkeeragh Mountain, set amongst rolling hills of the Glenaddragh River Valley in Coguish, Kilcar.

Endearing features
The residence encompasses some very endearing features, such as exposed beams, exposed stone, vaulted ceilings and a cast iron lion foot slipper bath. There are three bathrooms in the residence.
The original cottage and the rear extension has been thoroughly designed to offer self-contained accommodation suitable for a wide variety of uses including AirBnB accommodation or a teenager’s den.

Viewing by prior arrangement is with DNG Dorrian on 074 97 31291.
You will also be furnished with details and guidelines in relation to the residence.
Please go to daft.ie where you will see further details and photographs.

