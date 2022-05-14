Search

14 May 2022

Traditional cottage with its own jetty in Kerrykeel 

Mulroy Cottage Kerrykeel will greatly appeal to those who enjoy the water

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

14 May 2022 1:07 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A truly quintessential residence has come onto the property market in Kerrykeel. The most captivating aspect of this property is its enviable position on the shoreline and it has its own jetty onto Mulroy Bay.
Mulroy Cottage comes onto the market with an asking price of €495,000.
This unique three-bedroom thatched cottage was built a decade ago. The theme of the home was traditional style and it certainly oozes that like a charm. The home also houses three bathrooms. Outside you will find a handy detached garage.

The ceilings are vaulted in the living areas within. You can enjoy captivating views over Mulroy Bay from a feature glazed wall. All the fixtures and fittings are said to be to a high standard. There is a purpose-built playground outside for those who would like the residence to become a family home.
For more information on this property, please call the agent, Garth, from Glen Estates on 086 385 3312.

Local News

