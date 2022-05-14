Traditional cottage with its own jetty in Kerrykeel 

A truly quintessential residence has come onto the property market in Kerrykeel. The most captivating aspect of this property is its enviable position on the shoreline and it has its own jetty onto Mulroy Bay.
Mulroy Cottage comes onto the market with an asking price of €495,000.
This unique three-bedroom thatched cottage was built a decade ago. The theme of the home was traditional style and it certainly oozes that like a charm. The home also houses three bathrooms. Outside you will find a handy detached garage.
