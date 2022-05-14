Search

14 May 2022

A house of 'two halves' offers owners a different perspective 

Michelle NicPháidín

14 May 2022 5:05 PM

news@donegallive.ie

"The Thatch" is a house of two halves comprising a traditional thatch Irish cottage to the front and a contemporary glass and timber extension to the rear. 

The house which recently came onto the market is located in Dirlaught, Lettermacaward and is priced at €224, 950.

Charming 4-bedroom cottage comes onto the market on Wild Atlantic Way

Residence has endearing features such as exposed beams and stone

Those who visit the house will experience the most splendid panoramic countryside views. The two-bedroom house offers ample space both inside and out. Internally the property is made up of a bright spacious lounge area with an open fireplace together with a fully fitted kitchen and large dining room. The two bedrooms are large and spacious. 

The bathroom is equipped with a  free-standing contemporary bath and large walk-in shower. The property also benefits from its own unique waterfront and enclosed gardens while there is ample parking space. The house is ready to occupy and is ideal for those who enjoy mountain and sea views and enjoy the great outdoors. 

Please see daft.ie for details or click here.

Viewing comes highly recommend and by strict appointment with Campbells Auctioneers who will explain all the details of the property with you. Please call Campbells on 086 1726 333. 

