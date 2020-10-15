Donegal woman who died in tragic accident in Northern Ireland to be laid to rest in her hometown

A Donegal artist who died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Bangor, Co Down will be laid to rest in her native Ardara.

Described as a talented landscape artist, Mary (Curran) Feeney was swimming at Skippingstone Beach, Co Down on Tuesday when she got into difficulty.

It has been reported locally that she was a strong and experienced sea swimmer, and indeed, an advocate for wild sea swimming. However, conditions were described as turbulent by RNLI Bangor who tried to rescue the swimmer.

Tragically, the Donegal woman was pronounced dead after being recovered from the water.

In a post on their Facebook page, Bangor RNLI said: "Despite the heroic efforts of our volunteer crew, there was little we could do other than move the woman to the shelter of a nearby inlet where she could be attended to by the ambulance service.

"Sadly, the tragic outcome could not be avoided by his actions, and we would implore others to avoid swimming in such dangerous conditions.

“Rest in Peace."

Ms Feeney’s loss is being greatly felt by her family and friends in Ardara and in Bangor where she was a popular member of the local community. She had moved to Co Down some years ago and was well-known as a landscape artist with work exhibited across Ireland, the UK and the US.

Ms Feeney’s remains will be brought to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for interment in the adjoining cemetery on Saturday at 3pm. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the burial will be strictly private to family members only.

She is survived by her husband John and son Tiarnán; brothers Adrian, Martin, Jim and John; sisters Jacinta and Rosina; nephews and nieces; and her extended family. Ms Feeney is predeceased by her brother Paul.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Simon Community NI in lieu of flowers can do so at https://www.simoncommunity.org/get-involved/donate