Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal woman who died in tragic accident in Northern Ireland to be laid to rest in her hometown

The Bangor-based artist died after getting into difficulty while swimming

Donegal death notices for Friday, September 23rd

Mary Curran (née Feeney) will be laid to rest in her native Ardara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A Donegal artist who died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Bangor, Co Down will be laid to rest in her native Ardara.

Described as a talented landscape artist, Mary (Curran) Feeney was swimming at Skippingstone Beach, Co Down on Tuesday when she got into difficulty.

It has been reported locally that she was a strong and experienced sea swimmer, and indeed, an advocate for wild sea swimming. However, conditions were described as turbulent by RNLI Bangor who tried to rescue the swimmer.

Tragically, the Donegal woman was pronounced dead after being recovered from the water.

In a post on their Facebook page, Bangor RNLI  said: "Despite the heroic efforts of our volunteer crew, there was little we could do other than move the woman to the shelter of a nearby inlet where she could be attended to by the ambulance service.

"Sadly, the tragic outcome could not be avoided by his actions, and we would implore others to avoid swimming in such dangerous conditions.

“Rest in Peace."

Ms Feeney’s loss is being greatly felt by her family and friends in Ardara and in Bangor where she was a popular member of the local community. She had moved to Co Down some years ago and was well-known as a landscape artist with work exhibited across Ireland, the UK and the US.

Ms Feeney’s remains will be brought to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for interment in the adjoining cemetery on Saturday at 3pm. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the burial will be strictly private to family members only.

She is survived by her husband John and son Tiarnán; brothers Adrian, Martin, Jim and John; sisters Jacinta and Rosina; nephews and nieces; and her extended family. Ms Feeney is predeceased by her brother Paul.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Simon Community NI in lieu of flowers can do so at https://www.simoncommunity.org/get-involved/donate

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie