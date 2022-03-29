The Funeral Mass of Susan Byers heard she dearly loved her native home

The death occurred in Glasgow recently of Mrs Susan Byers née McBride, formerly of Middletown, Derrybeg. Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde [Mhicí Mháire], was born on August 4, 1933 in Middletown, Derrybeg to Micí Beag Mhicí Mháire McBride and Nellie Dhominic née Gallagher. Susan had a twin sister, Nellie who died at the tender age of 9 months. Susan was one of a family of twelve children, eleven surviving.

Belfast

She left school at the age of fourteen years and became a nanny working with the McBride family at Tara House, Middletown. After a few years she moved to work at the Errigal View Hotel, Derrybeg. She then left home aged 20 to work in Belfast helping her sister, Annie with her young family. Susan enjoyed her time in the north and spoke very fondly of Belfast and the Crilly children. She along with her husband Michael enjoyed visiting Casltewellan in later years.

Scotland

Leaving Belfast she travelled to Glasgow in 1956, following the footsteps of aunts and cousins who had already made that move. Initially she worked in the kitchen of the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with girls from home. After six months, keen to move on, she was employed as a house keeper with families on the south side of the city. Every summer she returned to Middletown to visit her mum and dad and catch up with brothers and sisters. Susan met her future husband Michael Byers at Greens Playhouse, Glasgow in the late 1950’s. They married in April 1963.

As a young married couple to moved into a small flat in Carfin Street, Glasgow before moving to a house al Allison Street in 1966. Susan and Michael has five children, Patricia, Michael, Dominick, Hanrietta and Seán. In 1971 the family moved to Cumbernauld. Every summer, Susan, Michael and the five kids made the trip back to Gaoth Dobhair on the famous Glasgow Bus staying in the family home in Middletown. The family enjoyed this time meeting up with parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins and spending time at the beach.

Family grow up

As the children got older Susan started work with the Cumbernauld Corporation and stayed with them until they closed. She enjoyed this job and made many friends through it. As the family grew up, left school and went to university, college or employment, Michel and Susan had more free time but Susan always enjoyed having the family visit. Over time grandchildren were born and Susan looked forward to having the grandchildren visiting her.

Loved Gaoth Dobhair

Susan continued to visit Middletown each year and remained very close to her brothers and sisters.

Her husband, Michael died in January 2021. Covid unfortunately curtailed her visits to Ireland but

she remained in telephone contact with her brothers and sisters. Susan managed to come over in

October 2021 and enjoyed catching up with the family. She was last in Ireland in February 2022

attending the funeral of her sister, Grace McBride. Her remains were transferred from Glasgow to her former home in Middletown on Friday and reposed overnight.

Funeral Mass

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Saturday. The celebrant of the mass was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P. Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Feraraigh, C.C., and Séiplineach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

Among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was a cookery book to signify her cooking talents, a copy Of Irelands Own, her rosary beads and a picture of Our Lady. The music during the Mass was provided By Dominic Mac Giolla Bhríde and the Maloney sisters.

The cremated remains of her husband Michael were placed in her coffin. The funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

Much loved

She is survived by her children, Patricia [Ellon], Michael [Glasgow], Dominick [Glasgow], Henrietta

[Cumbernauld] and Seán [Cumbernauld]. Grandchildren: Nicola, Clare, Eilidh, Euan, Grace, Ciarán,

Lewis, Áine, and great-grand-children, Jack and Milly. Sisters, Kitty O’Donnell, [Magheraclogher] and

Eileen Maloney, [Middletown], brothers: Dominick McBride [Carrick] and Tom [Middletown, in-laws,

nephews and nieces , and family circle, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.



Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhíl.

