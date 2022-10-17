Funeral arrangements announced for Noel Ó Dúgáin founding member of Clannad

Noel Ó Dúgáin
A founding member of Clannad, Noel Ó Dúgáin (Duggan), Dore, Gaoth Dobhair will be buried this Thursday morning in Derrybeg.
His remains will repose at Roarty’s funeral home Derrybeg (F92 DN4X) tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18 from 1pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.
Rosary both nights at 8 o’clock.
Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church Derrybeg on Thursday, October 20 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.
