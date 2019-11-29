Former Finn Harps captain signs for Belfast Irish League club

Contact
Keith Cowan will be playing in the Irish League in 2020
Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan has penned a deal with Glentoran.
The 34-year-old joins the Irish League Premiership club who are on an upward curve at present.
But he won't be available for selection once the January window officially opens.
Cowan played 241 times for Harps.
