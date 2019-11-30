Donegal school will take part in the National Futsal show-down

The curtain will finally come down on the FAI Post Primary Schools First Year Boys and Girls Futsal calendar next Thursday, December 5 with a tantalizing National show-down in store.

Schools from Donegal, Wexford, Leitrim and Tipperary will do battle in the Girls section while Monaghan, Cork, Louth and Mayo will all challenge for top spot in the Boys section.

The event will take place in the impressive Waterford IT Arena, Carriganore for a fourth term.

The four finalists in the girl’s category have created wonderful excitement in their respective schools with their progression to the National stage. Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana, Presentation Secondary School, Wexford, St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton and Presentation Secondary School, Thurles are all within striking distance of the silverware.

The competition now in its twelfth year has grown steadily with participation at an all-time high. The competition caters for boys and girls in first year. Competitions commenced in October with schools progressing from County to Provincial levels and now onto the National series.

As part of the FAI Schools development programme, futsal is used as a way of introducing youngsters to the game of football and thus increasing grassroots participation within the sport.

Over 5,800 students have taken part in the FAI Schools futsal Initiative inside a three month period in Post Primary Schools throughout the Republic of Ireland.

The focus will be on our national talent with eight schools competing for the coveted title of National Futsal Champions for 2019.

Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana won the title in 2015, marking an incredible journey for the Inishowen players. In their Ulster showpiece, the team averaged four goals a game with three wins from three. Can they maintain this record next week will be the big question?

GIRLS SECTION

SCOIL MHUIRE SECONDARY SCHOOL, BUNCRANA: Leah Deehan, Heidi Gill, Aine Jordan, Jodie Loughrey, Ciara McGee, Amy McBride Duncan, Kayla McElaney, Sorcha Doherty, Sarah Marie Duffy, Nicole McDaid

TEACHERS: Davey Hone & Breege Grant