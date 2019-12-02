Contact

Finn Harps manager deal for 2020 expected to be clarified within 48 hours

Club board to meet tomorrow as plans for next season shift up a gear

Finn Harps will be playing in the Premier Division again next season

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

There is growing speculation that Ollie Horgan will put pen to paper within the next 48 hours to sign a new deal as first team boss with Finn Harps.

Unlike the players, who were out of contract once the season ended, Horgan is still in contract with the club.

Club sources suggest that he will be offered a new deal that is likely to be over two or three years.

It may include some sort of extension clause.

A meeting of the Finn Harps board is expected to take place tomorrow (Tuesday), after which an announcement is likely.

Although this is the close season, Horgan has already been trawling the country - and has also been abroad - in a quest to identify possible new players for the 2020 season.

Once a new contract is confirmed, he is expected to move quickly to get a number of key players signed up for the club.

Last season, under Horgan’s guidance, Harps - the favourites for the drop - recovered from a dreadful start to their Premier Division campaign (it took them 16 matches before they chalked up their first win) to finish second bottom and ultimately they preserved their top flight status after a promotion/relegation play-off two-legged final against Drogheda United.

One of his first tasks will be to sign the nucleus of the squad for the 2020 Premier Division campaign.

Horgan has been manager with Harps since 2013.

