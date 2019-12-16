Harps snap up talented Donegal winger on loan from great rivals Derry City

Contact
Adrian Delap
Finn Harps have swooped to sign talented winger Adrian Delap on loan from near neighbours Derry City.
Delap (21) came through the underage structure at the Candystripes and also played in the Ulster Senior League before making his senior debut in 2017.
However, the arrival of Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Darren McCauley last season led to less game time for the Donegal native.
Delap played in Derry's opening six games of the 2019 season and came off the bench to score Derry's first goal in the 3-2 victory over Harps at Ballybofey last April.
The loan deal with Harps will be until the summer.
