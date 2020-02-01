Donegal school team, who were defending champions, miss out on reaching another national soccer final

Reigning Champions Moville Community College were knocked out of the Senior Cup by Leinster kingpins Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny in Cootehill Harps AFC yesterday following an intense encounter.

Moville Community College 1

Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny 4

Moville have a magnificent record in this competition having competed for the last two titles, losing out to Presentation Thurles in 2018 but overcoming Athlone Community College twelve months ago to secure the silverware. The Donegal outfit also bagged the coveted title in 2013 defeating rivals Christ King Girls’ Secondary School.

But they are out of this year's competition.

The experienced Moville team craved out a number of goal scoring opportunities early on as Kate McClenaghan and Megan Havlin both went agonisingly close in the first quarter of an hour.

Then Kilkenny star Ellen Molloy had a guilt edged chance midway through the half when she diced through the central defence but her strike went astray.

Katie Ryan pulled off a magnificent intercept off the line to deny Havlin following some good work by McClenaghan down the right wing.

But it was Niamh Phelan who broke the deadlock against the run of play just before the break when she slotted home a marvellous individual effort.

Kilkenny were a different team in the second half which saw a snapshot from Phelan skim off the post six minutes into the restart. Freya De Mange was linking well with Donnelly and Molloy to create more possession in midfield.

The Leinster starlets didn’t have to wait long for their second as a powerful free-kick from Cliodhna Donnelly smashed over the head of goalkeeper Skelly.

The onslaught continued three minutes later as Sarah Barco tested Skelly who palmed the ball into the coming Ellen Molloy to tap into an empty net for Kilkenny’s third.

Moville responded immediately when Megan Havlin converted in a packed goal-mouth to take the game to 3-1 with 28 minutes remaining.

Clodagh Skelly was called upon in quick succession to stop the advances of the hardworking Molloy and Phelan with two excellent point blank saves.

At the other end, Ruddy and Browne had two balls smash off the woodwork late on as Moville tried to save their Cup campaign.

However the game was eventually wrapped up two minutes from time when Ellen Molloy netted her second and Presentation’s fourth of the afternoon following some superb work from Phelan.

The Kilkenny students will await the winners of Monday’s showdown when rivals Claregalway College take on St. Mary’s SS, Newport in the other decider. It’s set for Tulla United FC at 1pm.

MOVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE | Clodagh Skelly, Ellen Ruddy, Ellen Hegarty (Captain), Aisling McLaughlin, Shauna Ruddy, Niamh McDonald, Kerry Ann Brown, Erin Coyle, Kate McClenaghan, Megan Havlin, Olivia Doherty

SUBS | Shauna Ruddy, Erin Mullan (for O Doherty, 74), Shannon Leech, Caitlin Doherty, Joanne McDermott, Jody Boyce

TEACHERS | Margaret Mulhall & Seamus Gallagher

PRESENTATION SECONDARY SCHOOL, KILKENNY | Cliodhna Kenny (Joint Captain), Anna Purcell, Keara Ryan, Shauna Ryan, Katie Ryan, Hannah Clifford (Joint Captain), Freya De Manage, Cliodhna Donnelly, Niamh Phelan, Ellen Molloy, Sarah Barcoe

SUBS | Cliodhna Murphy, Kirsten Hanny, Aoife Hardy, Emma Shortall

TEACHER | Clodagh McDonald ASSISTANT | Aisling Costelloe

REFEREE | Adrian O’Hanlon (Monaghan/Cavan)