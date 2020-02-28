Watch - Incredible strike, a real goal of the season contender for player who will be in Donegal next week

Watch out Finn Harps! Dundalk midfielder Jordon Flores scored a real goal of the season contender for the champions this evening - and it really is worth watching.

Next Friday, Flores will be part of the set-up for Dundalk when they come to Donegal to face Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

And Dundalk will be gunning for all three points. Despite Flores' wonder-strike, they lost 3-2 to Shamrock Rovers in a cracking top of the table clash. Meanwhile, Harps lost 1-0 to Cork City while in the other matches Derry City beat Bohemians 2-0 and Shelbourne defeated St. Patrick' Athletic 1-0.