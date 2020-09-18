Draw made for quarter-finals of Extra.ie FAI Cup - Finn Harps get Shamrock Rovers!

Contact
The draw was made this evening for the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals.
Finn Harps will be at home to Shamrock Rovers, the runaway league leaders and FAI Cup holders.
In the other games, the ties are:
Bohemians v. Dundalk
Sligo Rovers v. Derry City
Athlone Town v. Shelbourne
In the first round, Harps beat St. Patrick's Athletic while in the second round they overcame Bray Wanderers.
The quarter-final matches will be played after the conclusion of the league.
Dates
Quarter-finals: November 13
Semi-finals: November 20
Final: November 27
