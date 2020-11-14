Irish Squad Update | Four players called up for Wales & Bulgaria

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called in four players to the squad to face Wales in Cardiff in the UEFA Nations League.

Midfield duo Jason Knight and Josh Cullen have linked up with the squad as well as defenders Darragh Lenihan and Ciaran Clark ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Wales on Sunday, November 15, with kick-off at 5pm.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Swansea City's Ryan Manning have also linked up with the squad ahead of training at the Cardiff City Stadium later this evening.

Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Harry Arter have returned to their clubs.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Attackers: James McClean (Stoke City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).