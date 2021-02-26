Donegal striker on target as Dublin club plays two friendlies in one day!

Donegal man Georgie Kelly was on target for his new club Bohemians.

The Inishowen man scored from the penalty spot as the Phibsborough side beat UCD 2-0 in a pre-season friendly on Friday evening.

Kelly joined Bohs from Dundalk, having been on loan to St. Patrick’s Athletic for the second half of last season.

Kelly started his League of Ireland career with Derry City in 2015, but came to prominence in a three-season stint with UCD where he scored 37 league goals in 68 games.

At Dundalk, where there was fierce competition for places, he still managed to grab 14 goals in 48 appearances, many as a substitute.

Interestingly, Bohs actually had two pre-season friendlies on the one day.

In the midday start they lost 2-1 away to Dundalk, but then won in the evening game against UCD - although it was a completely different side.