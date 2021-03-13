Progressive Donegal soccer clubs has plans for new training pitch and floodlights

A long-established Donegal soccer club is hoping to enter a new era as it plans to move forward with the development of a training pitch, and also to install floodlights.

Donegal League side Raphoe Town are seeking planning permission from Donegal Co. Council for the go ahead for works at Druminey, Raphoe.

It also wants to erect additional ball-stopping fencing, as well as carrying out some additional site-works.

A similar planning application was originally lodged in 2015, but the works did not go ahead.

The club is now hoping that the green light will be given for the fresh application.

Submissions in relation to the planning permission can be made until April 8, 2021.

The council is due to make a decision by April 29, 2021.